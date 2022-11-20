Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Sells $3,679,838.18 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of ENOV stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $154.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.