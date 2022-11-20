Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Sells $3,679,838.18 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $154.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enovis

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

