EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $179.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.23.

EOG stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

