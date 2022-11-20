EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $347.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $478.28. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

