EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 213,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

