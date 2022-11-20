EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

