EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

AJG opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $194.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

