EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 189,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

