EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Block by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,479,126 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

