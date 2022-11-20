EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

