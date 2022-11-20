EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

