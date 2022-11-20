EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $443.25.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,834,699. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.