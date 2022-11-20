EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

