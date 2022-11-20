Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $751.18.

EQIX opened at $647.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.49. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

