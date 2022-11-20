Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
