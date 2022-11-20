Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXRX opened at $9.82 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,516 shares of company stock worth $1,868,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.