essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Down 5.1%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.55). 38,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 243,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.58).

essensys Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of £30.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

