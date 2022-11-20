Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 675.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.59 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

