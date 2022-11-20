Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.