Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 1,816 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Euclid Capital Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

