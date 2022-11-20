Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 3.5 %
EVAX stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
