Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.