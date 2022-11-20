Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

