EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 12.93.

Shares of EVCM opened at 6.60 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 6.01 and a 1-year high of 18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.35 and a 200 day moving average of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

