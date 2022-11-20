Evercore ISI Analysts Give Aflac (NYSE:AFL) a $66.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $70.94 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

