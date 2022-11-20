Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Evergy worth $197,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

