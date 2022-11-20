Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 605,331 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 365.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 468,185 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

