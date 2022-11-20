Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 10.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evolent Health traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 11,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,364,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Up 14.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -182.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

