Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Down 2.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 18,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 321,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.