F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target Raised to $3.25

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -1.23. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,470,000 shares of company stock worth $3,498,550. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in F45 Training by 334.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 1.2% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.