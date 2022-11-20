Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 133,174 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.