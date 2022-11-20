Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

Shares of FMEGF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Farmers Edge has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.18.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

