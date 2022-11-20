Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

