FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FGI Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.