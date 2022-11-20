Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $36,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.46.

FIS opened at $61.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

