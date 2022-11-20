FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
