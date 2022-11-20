FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $12.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FIGS traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 42,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,410,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 141.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 6.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.35.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

