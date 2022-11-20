First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 10,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

