First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.52. 39,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 29,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.