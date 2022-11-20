First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.44. Approximately 1,293,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,176,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.