FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

NYSE FLNG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $258,754,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

