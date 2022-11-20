Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Greenridge Global boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

