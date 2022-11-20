Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Greenridge Global boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.