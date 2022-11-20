FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FPAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
FlexShopper Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
