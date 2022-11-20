FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FPAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.