Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

