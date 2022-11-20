Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,893,060.72 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flywire by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire Company Profile

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

