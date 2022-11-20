Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Foot Locker Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE FL opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

