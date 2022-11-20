Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 210.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 60.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $463.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

