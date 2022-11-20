Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

