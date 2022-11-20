Frank P. Prager Sells 1,138 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 902,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

