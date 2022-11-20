Frank P. Prager Sells 1,138 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
