Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:FRTX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.18). Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 453.11%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.