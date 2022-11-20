Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

